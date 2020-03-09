'This was me': Court hears Saskatoon man admit on 911 call to fatally stabbing partner

A Saskatoon man admitted in a call to 911 that he fatally stabbed his partner, Tammy Brown, at their home in the River Heights neighbourhood early in the morning of Jan. 29, 2019.

A recording of the call was played Monday at Court of Queen's Bench at the start of Blake Schreiner's first-degree murder trial. He is being tried by judge alone.

Brown's family sat in the front row holding hands as the recording played.

The call to 911 concerned an "unresponsive person" at 51 Kootenay Dr. Children can be heard crying and screaming in the background.

"There was an incident," Schreiner says.

The operator asks why the person is not responsive.

"Multiple stab wounds," he replies.

"Who did this?" the operator asks.

There is a pause.

"There was an incident here. A break-in," he says.

Then, "No. This was me."

Cst. Jason Jacobson was the first officer through the door at the house that morning. He testified that when he opened the front door, Schreiner was already beginning to lie on the hallway floor with his arms extended.

There were children crying and he recalled a toddler crawling to Schreiner and sitting next to his head as he lay cuffed on the floor.

An older child was screaming on the couch.

Tammy Brown was a mother of two. (Tammy Danielle, Facebook.) A search revealed an empty knife sheath in Schreiner's pocket.

A second officer, Cst. Wiiliam Trelnuk, searched the home and went into the master bedroom.

He testified how he discovered a woman on the floor with a duvet covering the bottom half of her body. A fixed blade knife rested on top of the duvet.

He said the room was in disarray with furniture pushed around.

There was blood pooling on the floor around the victim, "and there were small footprints in the blood pool, likely from a child."

Officers testified that Schreiner had blood on his pants and that during his booking he tracked blood around the station from his socks.

They described him as quiet and co-operative from his arrest through his booking.

The trial continues Tuesday.