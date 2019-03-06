'There has to be leeway': Boys soccer team handed loss over gender balance on coaching bench

A Saskatoon boys soccer team scored more goals than their opponent during a match at the recent provincial championships. But they still lost the game, because of a rule about the gender of team coaches.

Two of the male assistant coaches for Lakewood Deportivo — an under-15 team from Saskatoon that went on to win the championship — were unable to make the trip to Regina in time for the first game of the round-robin portion of the tournament last weekend.

Lakewood Deportivo head coach Lewis Oteruelo and a female coach were on the bench as their squad won the round-robin game, 3-1.

The coach of the Regina team protested, citing a Saskatchewan Soccer Association rule — designed to encourage gender equality — that states two coaches of the same gender as the players are required.

Because the Saskatoon team had one male and one female coach, Lakewood Deportivo had to forfeit the victory and the club faces a fine.

​Oteruelo agrees with the gender-equality goals behind the rule and accepted the penalty, but says there needs to be flexibility. He sits on the rules committee, and plans to raise the issue at the association's next meeting.

"I believe this will add to future competitions. There has to be leeway for teams travelling, because anything can happen, right?" Oteruelo said.

Margo Adam teaches sports ethics at the University of Saskatchewan.

Margo Adam, a doctoral student who teaches sports ethics at the University of Saskatchewan, said the rule was created for noble reasons. But she agreed some flexibility might be a good idea.

"I think an evaluation of the rules and how they're actually applied and upheld is really important. There might be better ways to actually address things like gender representation," Adam said.

Ref told about situation before game

Oteruelo recognized he was short of male coaches before the game. He says he could have grabbed one of the dads from the stands to sit on the bench and no one would have known the difference. The father of one of his players actually had his coaching certification and an up-to-date criminal record check.

But Oteruelo said that would not have been honest. It was past the deadline to hand in the lineup cards naming the players and coaching staff.

He told the referee about the situation and the game was allowed to go ahead. Lakewood won, as they have in every game this season.

Shortly after the match, the Regina coach filled out a protest form, paid the $100 protest fee, and submitted it along with "photographic evidence," said Rahim Mohamed, director of soccer with the Saskatchewan Soccer Association.

Oteruelo said he would never launch such a protest himself. There was no dirty or dangerous play, no attempt to cheat and no advantage gained.

Since Oteruelo had openly acknowledged the violation, Lakewood was immediately declared the loser and the Regina team the victor.

"It's certainly unfortunate that this happened," Mohamed said. "Everyone has learned from this."

Several parents became emotional and "over-reacted," Oteruelo said, but he went straight to the dressing room with the players. He told them it was his fault, not theirs, and they still had a chance to move on to the medal round if they won the next two games.

They did, then defeated that same Regina team in the semi-finals. In the final, they beat a Prince Albert team 7-2 to capture the provincial championship.

"They're my golden boys," Oteruelo said with a laugh.