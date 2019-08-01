Sask. woman creates baby dolls so lifelike they're mistaken for the real thing

Lorna Robert ships babies to people around the world.

Robert is a retired artist and child psychologist who contracted Lyme disease from a tick three years ago. Her friends ask her what she does all day now, in the place of her former career.

"I say, 'I just stay home and make babies,'" the Saskatoon woman said.

The babies aren't human, though. She creates lifelike dolls, weighted and painted to look exactly like premature babies, newborns, and older children, up to toddlers.

'There's always a story'

Robert has made 150 dolls in a year and a half. The retired artist and child psychologist can work up to 100 hours a week on her craft. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

Robert's interest in creating babies began when she saw a news story about a child left in a hot car. The police were called and the baby was rescued — except the baby was really a doll in a car seat.

Her mind turned to her own background caring and analyzing children while painting on the side.

"It was a perfect match for me, babies and art."

The dolls sell for $300 to $500 to people in Canada and the United States. Robert has also had customers from Europe and Australia.

Each person has a reason for wanting a lifelike comfort doll. They are popular with seniors, especially those with dementia. Dementia patients like to feel the weight of the doll against them, Robert said.

Some women and families purchase a doll after a miscarriage or the loss of an infant. Robert sometimes acts as a quasi-therapist for clients who turn to her after hard times.

Family finds solace in dolls

For one Alberta family, Robert's babies have made a world of difference.

Three of Pam Grover's children were involved in a car accident that took the life of their father four years ago.

"They came out with [post-traumatic stress disorder]. So our household was quite an emotional mess," said the mother of five, who lives in New Sarepta.

Her 13-year-old son "bore the brunt of it" and started acting out to the point that he was almost admitted to hospital for his behaviour problems.

Then Grover discovered comfort dolls.

Donovan Grover, 13, holds his comfort doll named Jack, which has helped him cope with anxiety and stress. (Submitted by Pam Grover)

She started with a used doll purchased from a Facebook ad. Then she heard about Robert and purchased three dolls from her.

Her son's doll is about nine pounds. He holds the baby against him when he feels angry or upset. Grover isn't worried about seeking treatment for him anymore.

Recently, Grover purchased a baby of her own.

"Grief has had a hold on me from an early age because I had a twin who I lost very early," said Grover. "So I ordered myself a custom doll from Lorna that looks like I did as a baby."

She calls her doll Sophie, after her sister. The doll even weighs six pounds, two ounces, exactly what both girls weighed as infants.

Warren Kaiser, 37, cuddles with a doll made by Lorna Robert called Sophia. The doll was painted based off a photo of his wife as an infant, and honours her late twin sister. (Submitted by Pam Grover)

Grover has five children and five comfort dolls.

"We all pass them around," she said.

"You can't be angry when you're holding a baby."

Torsos, limbs, and human hair

Mould artists create the doll bodies while Robert assembles and paints them. She receives a molded torso with legs, arms, and a head, with no eyeballs included. She uses glass eyes for her babies.

The moulds are cast in vinyl and Robert assembles them onto a cloth body. She weights each body with crushed glass so the torso feels soft like a real baby.

The dolls require about seven layers of paint after they're assembled. Robert paints specific details, like the capillaries in the dolls' cheeks. (Matthew Garand/CBC)

Some people ask for a body plate so a belly button can be added, but Robert prefers the lifelike cloth option.

Before Robert puts the parts together, she paints the dolls, bringing them to life.

It takes up to 20 layers of paint to get all the colours right, Robert said. She paints shadows and skin colour with dimension, and paints specific details, such as the burst capillaries babies can exhibit following birth.

"The more detailed, the more realistic the dolls are, the more therapeutic they seem to be, I'm told," she said.

The attention to detail doesn't stop at skin colour, but also includes specifics like painting the dimensions of babies' sharp fingernails and toenails.

Lorna Robert implants each strand of hair one by one to give her dolls a lifelike look. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

Then comes the hair, sometimes synthetic, sometimes human, purchased in bundles like lengthening extensions.

Robert uses a barbed needle to root every hair into the doll's head. She has even studied hair growth patterns so she can get the look just right.

Painted hair is a trend in comfort dolls, but Robert is committed to authenticity.

'Positive or negative, I take that as a compliment'

Lorna Robert has created a full-time job for herself. She works over 40 hours a week, sometimes 10 hours a day.

"I've been doing it for about two and a half years. So yeah, it's a few babies."

Some dolls are created in the image of real babies who have died as infants. One grandmother had three dolls made to look like her grandchildren and gave a doll to each of them as an heirloom. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

Robert said she never expected to be so successful, but she knew she'd come up against criticism.

She said she's been approached at craft shows by people telling her they thought she was evil. She once posted an ad on Facebook and was chased away by naysayers.

She knows the dolls are creepy to some people, but the criticism doesn't stop her. She said her art background prepared her for judgment.

"I feel that these are pieces of art and a piece of art that evokes a strong reaction to me is a good piece of art," she said, surrounded by her baby dolls.

"Whether it's positive or negative, I take that as a compliment."