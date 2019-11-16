A songwriters' love story: Blake Berglund on how reality TV convinced him to pop the question to Belle Plaine

It was a love story years in the making.

Blake Berglund can remember the first time he set eyes on his future wife, fellow Saskatchewan songwriter and musician Belle Plaine. It was at the Mayor's Arts and Business Awards in Regina almost a decade ago — and it's safe to say he was struck.

"I get to see people who come to [her] show and have an initial first reaction, and it's the same reaction that a lot of people have when they first hear her, whether it's her voice or the songwriting," he said.

"Every time I see someone have that reaction, it reminds me of the one I experienced at that award show."

Berglund told their Prairie musician love story to Saskatchewan Weekend host Shauna Powers, as part of an event hosted by CBC at The Artesian in Regina on Thursday called The Moment When Everything Changed.

During the evening of stories and music, Berglund told the audience how he had planned to propose to Plaine after a trip to Winnipeg. He said he approached her brother on the way home to ask his permission.

"It was emotional and it was a really powerful moment of connection between him and I, and then about three or four years passed," said Berglund with a laugh.

He said the conversation was always the "elephant in the room" at family events, since he knew Plaine's brother assumed she had said "no."

Finally, the inspiration he needed to pop the question came from a popular reality TV show — Queer Eye, which features a team who perform makeovers for participants.

Berglund said he was watching the show alone when life coach Karamo Brown said something that spoke directly to him.

"He looked at the screen and said: 'If you want to be a man, you gotta be a man of action,'" he said. "The next day, I bought a ring."

Belle Plaine performs at The Moment When Everything Changed event. She says it was hearing one of his songs that solidified her interest in her future husband, Blake Berglund. (Matt Howard/CBC)

The proposal was like something out of a movie, Berglund says. He had asked the owners of Danceland, a famous Manitou Beach dance hall, if he could use the space for a day.

On a trip ahead of a Saskatoon video shoot, Berglund brought Plaine to the venue to practise dancing — and that's when he popped the question.

"I asked her and she said yes," Berglund said.

Love was in the air Thursday night at the Artesian on 13th when Blake Berglund shared the story about falling in love with Belle Plaine. It took him about 4 years to finally get up the courage to ask her to marry him, but he finally did! Belle Plaine also sings a song Blake wrote that helped sparked her interest in him. 17:34

The country boy from Saskatchewan's southeast corner says the relationship he's had with Plaine has helped him become a better person.

"She was really the one that kind of opened something up within me and helped me recognize it," he said. "She has this really innate sense of generosity and compassion, and I discovered that in myself through her."

Berglund said Plaine has also helped him recognize his privilege and now he's trying to use the opportunities he's had to make a difference.

Sitting behind her husband, Plaine said it was a song called Death, Taxes and You that solidified her interest in Berglund — despite the fact she was a little hesitant to pair up with another songwriter.

"I just thought, 'I'd sing that song' — and it just kind of settled something in me," she said.