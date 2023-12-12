The owner and manager of The Flag Shop in Saskatoon is providing people an alternative place to deliver their packages to avoid so-called porch pirates from stealing them.

"That's why we call them porch pirates: they wander the streets, they find what looks like a treasure and they go in and nab it," owner Judy Denham said.

"It happens — I don't want to say a lot — but it certainly does happen."

She said the idea to provide safe harbour for packages stemmed from scrolling community group social media pages. Members in one group complained that packages had been delivered but were gone.

WATCH | Saskatoon store owner offering her shop as safe harbour against porch pirates: Saskatoon store owner offering her shop as safe harbour against porch pirates Duration 1:44 The Flag Shop in Saskatoon is acting as an intermediary for packages being delivered while people are at work, a preventative measure against so-called porch pirates.

She decided to essentially fill the role of a post office during the shop's open hours, giving people a chance to pick up packages from the shop on their way home.

"We're here seven days a week, nine to five, why not deliver the packages to The Flag Shop and then on your way home from work you can stop by and pick them up — then they're secure," she said.

The Flag Shop on 33rd Street West in Saskatoon said it hasn't had much uptake of their program, but Saskatoon police say it's a good idea. (Dayne Patterson/CBC)

Denham said she hasn't had many people take her up on the offer, but that there has been a positive response online. Her goal is to eliminate the opportunity for it to be a problem.

The other benefit, Denham said, is making sure your household members don't pre-emptively see gift boxes that will soon bear their names under the Christmas tree.

Saskatoon Police Chief Troy Cooper said it's a great idea.

Cooper said theft from motor vehicles and shoplifting have driven property crime.

"That ties hand-in-hand with addictions. So, people who are addicted need to get quick pieces of money and porch pirate — as you call it — that's a great way to do it," Cooper said.

While other police services in the country offer a similar service to The Flag Shop's current offer, Cooper said the Saskatoon Police Service can't because of the size of the city.