Scrumptious side dishes for the holiday dinner table from Leyda's and Hearth

If you're looking for some last-minute side-dishes and a delicious dessert to add to Christmas dinner, two local chefs have some mouthwatering ideas that won't have you spending your entire day at the stove.

Thayne Robstad is the co-chef and co-owner of Hearth Restaurant, and Alex McCracken is the chef de cuisine at Leyda's Cafe. They joined CBC's Saskatoon Morning to chat about their favourite recipes, which you can find below.

Leyda's rustic bread, butternut squash and farmer's sausage stuffing

Ingredients:

2 stalks celery, diced

1 onion, diced

1 carrot, diced

1 L chicken stock

2 cups butternut squash, cubed

1 loaf Leyda's Gluten Free Country Style Seed Loaf, cubed and dried

1 tbsp fresh sage, finely chopped

1 tsp fresh rosemary, finely chopped

3 tbsp olive oil

500 g Farmer's Sausage

Start with a pan large enough to hold all of the ingredients. Dice celery, onions and carrot. Sauté in olive oil until half cooked. Cube butternut squash. Add chicken stock and butternut squash to the pan and simmer until all the vegetables are tender.

Cube Leyda's bread and thinly slice farmer's sausage. Mix into vegetable/stock pan bread, sage, rosemary and farmer's sausage. Spread evenly into lightly greased 9x11" pan. Cover with aluminum foil and bake at 175 C (350 F) for 20 minutes. Remove foil in last five minutes of cooked to brown/crisp top.

Kale Caesar salad and boar bacon

Ingredients:

3-4 bunches of organic kale

1/4 cup lemon juice

1/4 cup olive oil

½ cup parmesan cheese

1 tsp sea salt

2/3 cup wild boar bacon, diced (optional)

Leyda's Gluten Free Rosemary Garlic Croutons

Your favourite Caesar dressing

Cook bacon in a 190 C (375 F) oven until crispy. Keep a close eye on it.

Remove stems from kale. Using your hands, rub and massage kale until it goes from bright green to a dark green. If it hasn't changed colour, you're not doing it correctly! Add olive oil, lemon juice and sea salt, mixing well and coating all the leaves.

Add croutons, bacon, Caesar dressing and parmesan. Toss well and enjoy!

Seabuckthorn and dill glazed carrots from Leyda's

Ingredients:

700 g organic baby carrots

2 tbsp fresh dill, finely chopped

½ cup seabuckthorn berries

1 cup water

2 tbsp honey

salt and pepper to taste

Toss carrots in a little olive oil, and roast at 205 C (400 F) for 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, simmer seabuckthorn berries in water until berries break open. Strain liquid through a fine mesh strainer, removing seeds and pulp. Return to saucepan. Add honey, dill and simmer until liquid is reduced by half.

Remove carrots from the oven and transfer to a large mixing bowl. Toss carrots with seabuckthorn glaze and salt and pepper until completely coated.

Brussel sprouts with local chickpeas from Leyda's

Ingredients:

2 lbs brussel sprouts, halved

2 cups cooked chickpeas

½ cup dried fruit (try apricot or cranberries)

1 onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

juice of one lemon

olive oil

2 tbsp harissa spice

Salt and pepper to taste

Toss halved brussel sprouts with olive oil, salt and pepper. Bake at 175 c (350 F) for 15 minutes. Remove from oven and toss together with chickpeas, onions, bell pepper and harissa spices. Return to oven and bake for 10 more minutes.

Remove from oven. In a large mixing bowl, add dried fruits and lemon juice. Mix well and serve.

Sticky toffee pudding recipe from Hearth

Ingredients:

1 cup pitted dates

2 cups water

½ cup butter

1 ¼ cup white sugar

2 eggs

1 tbsp vanilla

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 ½ tsp baking powder

1.2 tsp salt

4 tsp baking soda (add last)

Simmer dates in water to soften and then blend and set aside.

In a stand mixer, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla to butter and sugar mixture.

Mix together all dry ingredients except the baking soda. Alternatively, add dry ingredients and date mixture to butter and sugar mixture.

Add baking soda.

Bake at 175 C (350 F) for 30-45 minutes. Cake is done when you touch the top and it springs back.

Serve warm with a generous amount of toffee sauce.

Toffee sauce recipe

Ingredients:

1L whipping Cream (33-35%)

½ cup dark brown sugar

¼ cup molasses

Simmer together for 30 minutes.