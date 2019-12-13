Teen podcast camp empowers newcomers to tell stories with sound

There's only one rule at podcast camp: the stories have to be true.

The teens at the Saskatoon Open Door Society's after-school program have been telling stories on a wide variety of topics, from Dungeons and Dragons to Saskatoon's transit system to "ghosting" friends by suddenly ending communication with them.

SODS is an organization focused on newcomer settlement and community connection. The podcast camp helps the newcomer youth, aged 12 to 20, to connect with people in their community and beyond.

They've been given instructions on how to record but what they record is completely up to them. They can interview friends, city officials or whoever they find to answer their questions.

Or they can just tell a story.

The margins are wide and the creativity flows.

Luis Aguinaga moved from Mexico to Canada five years ago. His podcast partner is from Vietnam and has only been in Saskatoon for three months. The young women across from him at the table are newcomers, too. They're all from different countries, experiencing Canada and Saskatoon in their own ways.

Podcasting is a good fit for Aguinaga.

"I get to talk and I love talking. If you couldn't tell," he said, buzzing with energy in the tiny boardroom where the group records.

"All I do is talk, talk, talk."

The enthusiasm comes across in the way he asks his partner questions in a loud voice, smiling wide above the microphone he holds close to his face.

His partner is more subdued. He giggles softly and shakes his head.

'Podcasting is accessible'

Podcast camp started out as a movie camp but the teens soon found that film can be challenging.

"Podcasting is accessible because there's no video part which is daunting and lots of work," said youth program facilitator Dana Durell.

"I wasn't even sure that kids would know what podcasting is."

The teens started using the gear Durell provided right away. They use two microphones with a red foam ball fitted securely to the tops.

The Open Door Society podcasts have been download a few hundred times and its not only people in Saskatoon interested in hearing the stories.

"If someone is interested in Saskatoon and they're in Japan or India or wherever they can download an episode," Durell said.

People who have never left Saskatoon might benefit from hearing the stories, too.

Luis Aguinaga is only 16 years old but he knows his own stories are powerful.

"You get to tell stories that maybe some people might have never heard before," he said "I can always teach experiences like the hardships of learning a new language."

The more you look at the bigger picture, the more you learn to appreciate other cultures, other people, other places. - Luis Aguinaga

Aguinaga learned English in three months.

He was being bullied at school for his accent and limited vocabulary.

"I pushed myself to the limit because not even the people from my own country in my classroom would help me."

He has plenty more stories to share and he'll tell them if you ask.

"You will never, ever hear the same story because everybody has a different life and everybody has their point of view," he said.

"The more you look at the bigger picture, the more you learn to appreciate other cultures, other people, other places."