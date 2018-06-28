16-year-old girl charged with criminal negligence causing death after alleged fatal shooting of 15-year-old

A 16-year-old girl has been charged in relation to the death of a 15-year-old boy in Saskatoon.

The girl was arrested Thursday morning and charged with criminal negligence by discharging a firearm causing death, according to a news release from Saskatoon police.

Police said officers responded before 1 a.m. CST on June 3 to a report of an injured male at a home on the 500 block of Avenue J South. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name will not be released at the request of the family.

The 16-year-old accused cannot be named due to the Youth Criminal Justice Act. She is scheduled to make her first court appearance in Saskatoon provincial court Thursday afternoon.