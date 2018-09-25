Teen attacked with knife after being lured into vehicle in Regina

Regina police say a teenage girl was attacked with a knife after being lured into a vehicle that had a person hiding in the back seat.

The 16-year-old victim was allegedly enticed into the vehicle by the male driver while a female hid in the back. Once in the vehicle the victim was allegedly restrained and stabbed before freeing herself.

Police say they found the injured teen on the 3300 block of Sixth Avenue at 11:30 a.m. CST Monday. She was taken to hospital with unspecified injuries.

Police arrested two suspects at a home on Stewart Avenue.

A 17-year-old female and a 16-year-old male made their first court appearance this morning.

Both have been charged with attempted murder and forcible confinement.

The female suspect has also been charged with uttering threats.