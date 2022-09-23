Sask. teachers set for 1-day strike Tuesday

The countdown to a one-day teachers' strike in Saskatchewan is over.

More than 13,000 teachers are set to strike Tuesday, with pickets starting at 8 a.m. CST.

The Saskatchewan Teacher's Federation (STF) announced the job action on Thursday, saying it would cancel the strike if the province would come to the table to bargain on the issue of class sizes.

In a statement emailed to media, provincial Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said the government was disappointed in the union's decision.

"We know that disrupting learning is not what is in the best interest of students, and that deals are reached at the bargaining table, not on the picket line," he said.

Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation president Samantha Becotte announced Thursday that teachers in the province would strike for one day on Tuesday, Jan. 16. She said the action would be cancelled if 'government is willing to discuss longer-term commitments to address class complexity.'

Kathleen Germs, a former teacher in Saskatoon, said she walked away from the classroom last June after 12 years. She said it was a hard decision, but that it was heartbreaking to see kids not get the support they need.

"I was doing every other job — being a social worker, counsellor, an [educational assistant], an ESL teacher. I was dealing with all these diverse needs in my classroom I and I couldn't keep up with it. I felt like a failure every day," she said.

Former Saskatoon school teacher, Kathleen Germs says she quit after teaching for 12 years because of her experience with the education system. (CBC News)

Germs said a lack of support staff made things difficult. She told a story about one student that would be violent.

"I had no support. I had to be holding the student and rocking them while I was trying to teach," she said.

She said a lack of support hurts both the students who need extra help and the more advanced students, who the teachers can't devote as much time to as a result.

Germs said she's proud to see teachers walking out.

"We just want safe classrooms," she said. "Right now, classrooms are not safe and learning is not taking place."

Gage Haubrich, Prairie director for the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, said the province is spending more on education than ever before. He said that the union has the right to sit at the bargaining table, but that taxpayers should have all the facts when making decisions about who they want to support.

Gage Haubrich is the Prairie director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. (Alexander Quon/CBC)

Elsie Hartnett, a mother of three in Saskatoon, said her kids are suffering because there are other children with greater needs.

"That was the case for my daughter last year, some kids that had high needs, and they weren't getting enough support and ended up just kind of disrupting the experience for everyone," she said.

Hartnett works from home, and had to move around some clients to accommodate the strike tomorrow, but said she fully supports the teachers going on strike to get better treatment.

"I think that would be more disheartening for me as a parent to hear that the people who are with my kids six hours a day aren't willing to fight for them," Hartnett said. "I'm in total support of them doing it, and I'll deal with the inconveniences. I'll reach out to my friends and offer to help with their kids."

Planned demonstration sites for Tuesday in Saskatoon include Midtown Plaza, Centre Mall, and Lawson Heights Mall. In Martensville, teachers plan to picket along Centennial Drive North.

If the strike goes forward, it will be the first time Saskatchewan teachers have walked off the job since a three-day strike in May 2011.