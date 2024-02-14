More job action coming as contract talks between Sask. teachers, province stall again

Contract negotiations between the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation and the province have stalled again, and the union says more job action is set to begin on Friday.

The teachers' federation informed its members Tuesday that the two sides have reached an impasse.

The union announced its members will withdraw noon-hour supervision provincewide on Friday, while there will also be another one-day rotating strike that day, following other one-day strikes in recent weeks.

Members at the following local teachers' associations and schools are set to walk off the job Friday, the union says:

Tri-West Teachers' Association: Living Sky School Division, Light of Christ School Division, Sakewew High School (North Battleford).

Prince Albert and Area Teachers' Association: Saskatchewan Rivers School Division, Prince Albert Catholic School Division.

Association locale des enseignantes et enseignants fransaskois: École St-Isidore (Prince Albert), École Valois (Prince Albert), École Père Mercure (North Battleford).

DLC (Distance Learning Centre) north central campus in Prince Albert.

Teachers in the province have been without a contract since last August, and a series of escalating job actions by teachers began last month with rotating one-day strikes.

The dispute between the two sides revolves around salaries, classroom size and complexity.

CBC has contacted both the provincial government and the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation for comment.