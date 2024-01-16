Sask. teachers begin rotating full-day strikes amid stalled contract negotiations

Saskatchewan teachers have begun rotating strikes in some divisions, as neither the government nor the teachers' union are budging on contract negotiations.

On Thursday, five teachers' associations will walk off the job.

"Government has not moved from its opening proposals and still refuses to negotiate on classroom size and complexity, the most pressing issues facing Saskatchewan students and teachers," the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation said in a news release Monday.

"Government's claim that teachers' working conditions, which are students' learning conditions, do not belong in collective bargaining is simply untrue, as these matters are included in agreements in other provinces."

WATCH | STF President Samantha Becotte on the union's rotating strikes beginning Thursday: Saskatchewan Teachers Federation announces full-day rotating strikes Duration 5:07 Five local teachers' associations will strike on Thursday. The job action follows two one-day strikes where all teachers in the province walked off the job in January. STF President Samantha Becotte says about 3,500 students will be impacted by the upcoming strike.

Thursday is the third day of striking by the teachers' union, following two provincewide one-day strikes on Jan. 16 and Jan. 22.

The following local teachers' associations will be on strike Thursday:

Horizon Teachers' Association, including all Horizon School Division schools (east-central Saskatchewan).

Prairie South Teachers' Association, including all Prairie South School Division schools (Moose Jaw area).

Holy Trinity Teachers' Association, including all Holy Trinity Catholic School Division schools (Moose Jaw and Swift Current).

Prince Albert and Area Teachers' Association, including all Prince Albert Catholic School Division schools and all Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division schools.

Tri-West Teachers' Association, including all Light of Christ Catholic School Division schools, Living Sky School Division schools and Sakewew High School (North Battleford area).

The strike action also includes Conseil des écoles fransaskoises schools falling within the above geographic boundaries. Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre teachers stationed at schools or regional campuses within these areas are also expected to participate in the rotating strikes, the federation said in its news release Monday.

In response to concerns about class complexity, the government has pointed to $53.1 million it devoted to enrolment and complexity.

The province and teachers are also distant on salary proposals.

Teachers are asking for two per cent annual wage increases and that their salaries be tied to the consumer price index (CPI) to account for inflation.

Meanwhile, the province says the CPI is not a factor in any other collective agreement it has signed and maintains that its offer of a seven per cent raise over three years would keep Saskatchewan teachers' salaries above the western Canadian average.

