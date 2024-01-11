Sask. Teachers' Federation announces 5-day countdown to 1-day strike

Saskatchewan teachers are planning to hold a provincewide strike for one day next week.

The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) announced Thursday that it was starting a five-day countdown to a one-day strike on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

STF said teachers will cancel the strike if the government will come to the table to bargain on the issue of class sizes.

"We do not want to take this action. We can avoid taking this action," STF president Samantha Becotte said in a news conference Thursday. "At any time, if government is willing to discuss longer-term commitments to address class complexity, teachers will return to the table."

The one-day strike will be the first job action since teachers voted overwhelmingly in favour of sanctions in October. Teachers and the government ended contract talks in December without a resolution.

In a statement emailed to media, provincial Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said the government is disappointed the STF is working toward a strike. He referenced this week's announcement about pilot projects on "specialized support" classrooms, which the STF has criticized as being too narrow in scope.

"We know that disrupting learning is not what is in the best interest of students, and that deals are reached at the bargaining table, not on the picket line," he said.