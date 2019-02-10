Skip to Main Content
Unpaid property taxes owed to City of Saskatoon up by $1 million
Over 600 property owners owe the city $4.2 million in back taxes, compared to $3.2 million a year before.

Guy Quenneville · CBC News
The amount of money Saskatoon property owners owe the city in back taxes is up by $1 million compared to a year ago.

Over 600 condo-, business-, house- and landowners in the city owe a collective $4.2 million in unpaid property taxes.

That's up from $3.2 million in 2017 and $3 million in 2016.

Owners on the 2018 list were notified a year ago, did not respond and so their properties have a registered tax lien on them, according to the city.

The city is now seeking the annual nod from city councillors to move to the next step. That involves giving homeowners six more months to pay up.

Failing that, the city could move to take the title of the property, although that too would require the OK from council.

The approach is effective, to judge by city statistics.

A total of 5,954 tax enforcement liens were placed between 2013 and 2018. Out of those, taxes were eventually paid in full by 5,031 of the property owners.

