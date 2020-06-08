'We're stoked to be back to work': Saskatoon tattoo shop owner starts gradual reopening process

Saskatchewan tattoo artists are ready to make their mark on customers once again.

Tattoo shops, gyms and spas are among the businesses allowed to open this week as part of the government's continued lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

"We're obviously really excited to be reopening," said Jody Spychaj, owner of Saskatoon's Ink Addiction Tattoos. "The last couple of months have been really tough. So we're stoked to be back to work, absolutely."

Spychaj and the other artists in his shop, who are independent contractors, spent the past few months renovating the shop. He said it's been hard financially on all of them. Spychaj said neither he nor the artists qualified for the government assistance programs because they aren't employees.

Spychaj said most of the renovations are aimed at preparing for the extra safety and cleaning measures required. He said the shop will open gradually.

Jody Spychaj, owner of Saskatoon's Ink Addiction Tattoos, said he was happy to open his shop Monday after the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted for businesses tattoo shops, gyms and other businesses. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

Mick Lee, the first customer through the doors Monday morning, was soon face-down on the table while artist Steve Clark worked on his back.

Clark and Lee had already done several sessions previously, but weren't yet half done the rendering of a giant knight on Lee's back when most Saskatchewan businesses were ordered closed in March.

"I've been waiting and waiting and waiting. I feel pretty privileged," Lee said as Clark focused on the knight's armour.

Stations are spaced further apart and there is more cleaning, Spychaj said, but due to the nature of tattooing they were already used to many of the safety measures, such as frequent equipment sterilization, gloves and masks.