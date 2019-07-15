RCMP looking for 'tarp-like' material in search for Sheree Fertuck's body

Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for pieces of dark-coloured tarp-like or polyethylene material in the search for missing woman Sheree Fertuck.

The 51-year-old's abandoned semi-truck was found in a gravel pit near Kenaston, Sask., with her keys, coat and cellphone inside in 2015.

Search area released

The police service released a description of the area they have searched since she disappeared:

North of the gravel pit (which is directly south and adjacent to Highway 15). The gravel pit is east of Kenaston.

South of the Highway 764 grid extension.

East of the Highway 764 grid extension.

Saskatchewan RCMP are asking the public to come forward if they have found pieces of this material in the area.

On June 24, the RCMP charged Sheree's estranged husband Greg Fertuck with first-degree murder and causing indignity to a body.

He told CBC News in an interview from jail that he is innocent and that although he told undercover police that he killed her, he said he only did it because they made him fearful for his life. He said the police used a "Mr Big" operation.

The RCMP searched an area near the pit the week of his arrest .

Fertuck was last seen leaving her family's farm east of Kenaston in December 2015, wearing glasses, grey sweatpants, a grey sweater and white running shoes.

Fertuck's disappearance is the focus of the new CBC investigative podcast, The Pit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).