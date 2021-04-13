Saskatoon police re-up calls for information relating to a homicide last year

Saskatoon police are asking for information from the public a year after the homicide of 19-year-old Tanya Alcrow.

Police were called to the scene at Avenue T and 21st Street around 3:40 a.m. on April 13, 2020. Alcrow was found shot and taken to hospital, but died from her injuries.

Police say they've identified a dark-coloured truck that was involved. The truck was facing north and parked on Avenue T at the time of the homicide. Witnesses told police that Alcrow approached the truck and then was shot. According to a news release, the truck stayed parked there for almost a minute after the shooting and then travelled north.

Saskatoon police have put the surveillance footage on their Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPS at 306-975-8300 and ask to speak to a Major Crime investigator, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.