Take a time out from time outs, says Saskatoon parenting expert

When dealing with defiant children or teenagers, one Saskatoon parenting expert says finding a positive approach might work better than time outs or restricting privileges.

"It is OK to … look for different tools to use for parenting," said Tanya Myrfield-Wolfe, a parenting instructor who promotes a positive approach.

For example, she suggested parents set a timer and let their child know that when this timer goes off, it's time to leave.

"It's letting the child have a bit of information before you just pick up and get out of the house," she said.

Take a deep breath

Myrfield-Wolfe said that when a child misbehaves, it's useful to have an understanding of how a child's brain works and to take some time before rushing to punishment such as a time out. It's best, she said, to wait and help the child calm down.

"Sometimes it's getting them to take a deep breath. Sometimes it's drinking water and then, after they calm, you are going to deal with the situation. So instead of coming in with high emotions we're going to bring them down to regulate them and then correct the situation," she said.

Proper behaviour cannot be learned if a child is stuck in a state of "fight, flight, freeze or faint," she said.

Teen challenge

When that child has grown into a rebellious teenager, Myrfield-Wolfe suggested that parents stick with that positive approach. If a teen is lying, for instance, she said it might be best to engage the child in repairing the damage that's been done.

"Okay, lying is not acceptable in this house. How are we going to come back and ... build up the trust, because trust is a two-way street, right?"

