Saskatoon, Regina orchestras requiring masks, vaccines for attendees

Symphony orchestras in both Regina and Saskatoon say they will require staff, musicians and attendees to be fully vaccinated and masked.

The two orchestras have joined others in the arts and entertainment industry, like The Exchange music venue in Regina and the Saskatchewan Roughriders, in requiring vaccinations for attendees.

"I've seen a number of groups say that it's a hard decision to make. It was actually quite an easy decision to make for us," said Mark Turner, CEO of the Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra.

"Some people don't really want to sit and watch a concert with their mask on, but … [it] is the major recommendation from public health. Regardless of whether you're vaccinated or not, it's safer."

Proof of vaccination can come in the form of the immunization cards handed out during vaccinations, from MySaskHealthRecord or through the upcoming provincial QR codes.

Turner said the Saskatoon orchestra has a plan for how to deal with an outbreak if one occurs, including its own contact tracing, now that the Saskatchewan Health Authority has offloaded that responsibility to the public.

Turner said he couldn't elaborate on the orchestra's plan because it is an internal policy.

Regina orchestra follows suit

Turner did say, though, that he handed off his plan to other arts organizations, including the Regina Symphony Orchestra, to develop their own plans.

Both symphony orchestras have similar requirements, including an option for people who can't get vaccinated to show negative COVID-19 tests to attend shows.

They will require a rapid antigen negative test administered less than 24 hours before the performance, or a PCR test completed 72 hours beforehand.

Megan McCormick, the Regina Symphony Orchestra's marketing and development director, said the organization had some disappointed audience members but has received mostly positive feedback.

"This has definitely been one of those moves that we've had to make to provide a safe experience for our audience," she said.

Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra CEO Mark Turner says the organization has a plan for how to deal with an outbreak if one occurs. (Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra)

In Regina, orchestra musicians have to be fully vaccinated by Oct. 10, which means they don't need to be fully vaccinated for their first show on Sept. 18.

Saskatoon says all of its musicians are already vaccinated in preparation for their first show on Sept. 25.

The policies aren't meant to keep those ineligible for vaccines from attending.

Saskatoon's orchestra is still working on its policies for children under 12. The Regina orchestra is allowing children, but requires that they be masked.

Both orchestras said if someone doesn't meet the requirements, they will be refunded the ticket value and turned away.