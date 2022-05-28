Residents rescued from condos as massive fire destroys Saskatoon building

Saskatoon firefighters rescued people at a condo building in the Sutherland neighbourhood overnight, as crews battled an out-of-control fire.

Crews arrived on scene around midnight, the Saskatoon Fire Department said in a Saturday morning news release.

They were still fighting the fire more than an hour later.

Officials said the roof of the three-storey building, at 108th Street and Bryans Avenue, was fully on fire.

Firefighters helped rescue several people living at a condo building that caught fire in Saskatoon's Sutherland neighbourhood early Saturday. (Saskatoon Fire Department)

Several people were rescued from their units. The Salvation Army is helping those who need a place to stay, the fire department said.



Officials have not released information on whether anyone was injured in the fire.

The fire department responded with six fire engines, two ladder trucks and one rescue unit.

Officials warned people living nearby to close their windows as large amounts of smoke drifted from the burning wood-frame building. (Saskatoon Fire Department)

Its mobile emergency command unit — along with two fire investigators and the battalion chief — were on scene within an hour.

Around 1 a.m., the fire department also warned of drifting smoke in the area and advised nearby residents to close windows.