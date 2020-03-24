2 suspicious packages removed from Saskatoon residential street in less than a week

An explosives disposal robot has been used to remove a suspicious package from a residential street in Saskatoon for the second time in one week.

Police received a report about a package on the 200 block of Haviland Crescent at about 6:30 p.m. CST on Monday.

The block is the same location where a robot was used to remove a suspicious package on March 19. It was once again shut down to traffic and pedestrians during the police response.

Members of the police Explosives Disposal Unit used the robot to move the package and police said they were able to "render it safe." The area was re-opened to the public at about 10 p.m. CST.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no further details are being released at this time.

On March 19, a suspicious package was reported to police at about 1 p.m CST that day.

Police said at the time the incident is not believed to be random and there was no risk to public safety.