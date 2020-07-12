Saskatoon police investigation suspicious death after woman found dead in car

Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a suspicious death after a 19-year-old woman was found deceased in a car in the 3700 block of Diefenbaker Drive.

At roughly 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to the area for reports of a deceased woman outside of an apartment block. When they arrived, they confirmed the 19-year-old woman was dead.

Angel Keepness, who has been living in the area for about two years, tells CBC she saw the woman in the back seat of a red vehicle with several others driving by her apartment at a high rate of speed, noting it appeared the back window of the vehicle was "smashed out."

Twenty minutes later, Keepness said she heard the sounds of police sirens, which brought her to the back of the building. That's when she witnessed an officer trying to save the woman's life, and said she was praying the woman would be ok.

"The cops were trying to give her CPR," said Keepness. "She looked really pale. She wasn't breathing. She had jeans on, a black shirt. She looked really young. She looked really pale."

"She looked pretty gone," she said, calling the situation a scary one.

The Saskatoon Police Service's major crimes unit and forensic identification section, alongside representatives from the Saskatchewan Coroners Service, are actively investigating the incident.

Officers performed CPR

Keepness suspects that when officers arrived on scene, they took the woman's body out of the car as they tried to save her life, noting the other people who she saw in the vehicle were gone.

"Those people that were driving, they must have ditched her in the car, because the car was abandoned and so was she," she said. "The doors were open like they were in a rush to get out of the car."

Keepness says the vehicle appeared to have sustained some damage, with the back window completely gone. She said the officer on scene appeared to do everything they could to save the woman's live, as they continued CPR until paramedics arrived on scene.

"Oh goodness, it was probably like 30 minutes until the ambulance got there," she said, noting the scene brought her to tears. "He was just going and going and going and then when the ambulance finally arrived, they said that she had no pulse and that's when I couldn't watch anymore."

A news release from city police indicates an autopsy has been ordered for the woman to determine the cause of death. Police say no other information will be released at this time, pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Saskatoon police and ask to speak with major crimes investigators or call Crime Stoppers to report the information anonymously.