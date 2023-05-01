Suspect in Saskatoon murder featured in national campaign to flush out fugitives

A man wanted in Saskatoon for a murder last year is now featured in a national campaign to flush out fugitives.

Jonathan Ouellet-Gendron is facing a charge of first-degree murder after a shooting in May 2022 at an apartment complex in the Nutana neighbourhood.

This morning, his face and background were featured at an event in Toronto.

The BOLO campaign — BOLO is an acronym for 'be on the lookout' — is tied to police services and Crime Stoppers groups across the country. Its members compile spring and fall lists of the most wanted fugitives across the country.

Ouellet-Gendron is number 10 on BOLO's latest list. Number 1 is man wanted for a shooting last fall in Toronto.

Toronto police Chief Myron Demkiw said the aim of the BOLO campaign is very narrow.

"If you know where one of these most wanted individuals is, the time has come to give them up," Demkiw said.

"If a face is featured in a BOLO campaign we are not looking for evidence, we are not looking for witnesses to testify in court. We just need that one tip that leads us to the suspect."

Police said Ouellet-Gendron was involved in a running gun battle that unfolded in a Saskatoon residential neighbourhood last year.

Officers got reports of gunfire and an injured man in the 100 block of Main Street around 4:30 p.m. CST on May 19.There were additional calls about shots being fired in the 700 block of Melrose Avenue, close to the 100 block of Main shortly after.

When officers arrived at Melrose Avenue, they found Brandon Baxandall dead behind an apartment building.

Two other people were also injured in the shooting.