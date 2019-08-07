Saskatoon police investigating 9th homicide of 2019
Victim has been identified as 68-year-old Richard Fernuk
Saskatoon police are investigating the city's ninth homicide of 2019 after the death of 68-year-old Richard Fernuk.
On Saturday, police went to an apartment complex in the 2200 block of St. Charles Avenue to check on the welfare of a resident. When officers entered the apartment, they located Fernuk dead inside.
An autopsy took place on Tuesday at which time his death was ruled a homicide. Police are not releasing the cause of death.
The homicide is Saskatoon's ninth in 2019, bringing the city closer to its 2018 record of 13. Four of the homicides last year were related to a string of overdoses.
On August 1, major crime investigators determined that Fernuk was experiencing chest pains associated with a pre-existing heart condition after visiting with friends.
He called 911 and requested an ambulance and at roughly 11 p.m., he was transported to St. Paul's Hospital where he was examined and treated. He would leave the hospital roughly four hours later after requesting to be voluntarily discharged.
On Friday Aug. 2, Fernuk can be seen leaving St. Paul's Hospital wearing a sleeveless Saskatchewan Roughriders shirt, jean shorts, sandals and a black baseball cap with the letters "RF" on the front.
He was also wearing a St. Paul's Hospital wrist band on his right wrist and was holding a stainless steel coffee mug.
Police are asking for help from the public. Anyone who had contact with Fernuk between 3:46 a.m. on Friday morning and Saturday afternoon are asked to contact Saskatoon police and should ask to speak to an investigator with major crimes.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.