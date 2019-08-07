Saskatoon police investigating 9th homicide of 2019

Saskatoon police are investigating the city's ninth homicide of 2019 after the death of 68-year-old Richard Fernuk.

On Saturday, police went to an apartment complex in the 2200 block of St. Charles Avenue to check on the welfare of a resident. When officers entered the apartment, they located Fernuk dead inside.

An autopsy took place on Tuesday at which time his death was ruled a homicide. Police are not releasing the cause of death.

Fernuck was found dead in an apartment on St. Charles Avenue. (Dan Zakreski/CBC)

The homicide is Saskatoon's ninth in 2019, bringing the city closer to its 2018 record of 13. Four of the homicides last year were related to a string of overdoses.

On August 1, major crime investigators determined that Fernuk was experiencing chest pains associated with a pre-existing heart condition after visiting with friends.

He called 911 and requested an ambulance and at roughly 11 p.m., he was transported to St. Paul's Hospital where he was examined and treated. He would leave the hospital roughly four hours later after requesting to be voluntarily discharged.

On Friday Aug. 2, Fernuk can be seen leaving St. Paul's Hospital wearing a sleeveless Saskatchewan Roughriders shirt, jean shorts, sandals and a black baseball cap with the letters "RF" on the front.

He was also wearing a St. Paul's Hospital wrist band on his right wrist and was holding a stainless steel coffee mug.

Police are asking for help from the public. Anyone who had contact with Fernuk between 3:46 a.m. on Friday morning and Saturday afternoon are asked to contact Saskatoon police and should ask to speak to an investigator with major crimes.