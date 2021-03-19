Sask. survey highlights barriers for animal owners trying to escape domestic violence

A new study from the Saskatchewan SPCA and the Provincial Association of Transition Houses and Services (PATHS) highlights extra barriers people trying to escape domestic violence face if they are animal owners.

Crystal Giesbrecht, research and communications coordinator at PATHS, said animal ownership can make an already-dangerous situation even more hazardous.

"[People] will choose not to leave a relationship because they feel they can't take their animals out of the house and they feel that their animals will be in harm's way," she said.

"It can lead to people and animals staying in situations that that are dangerous."

LISTEN | Crystal Giesbrecht spoke with Stefani langenegger on CBC Saskatchewan's The Morning Edition

7:29 New research highlights solutions to help victims of domestic violence with animals to leave Most people would agree that when animals are abused, there are people at risk. So why aren't there more resources to help everyone escape violence? 7:29

The new study, which was released Tuesday, surveyed people who experienced intimate partner violence in the past as well as human service and animal care professionals.

Among other findings, almost 87 per cent of respondents said the safety of animals can affect a person's decision to leave a violent situation.

Less than six per cent of respondents said there were adequate supports for someone with animals looking to leave domestic violence.

"He beat a calf so bad that it died the next day from its injuries," read a submission from one of the survey's participants.

"I knew that was a message to me that he could kill me any time he wanted to."

Matters are complicated further when livestock is involved. While people leaving relationships are often able to find solutions for smaller animals, it's another story for horses or cows.

"We certainly have a lot more work to do in terms of figuring out the livestock piece, because for many survivors, they're the ones who care for the animals," said Giesbrecht.

"Leaving means those animals won't be cared for, but they're also a financial investment. And we can't discount the bond that people have with horses and large animals as well."

Ultimately, Giesbrecht would like to see more domestic violence shelters and rental accommodations cross the province be able to welcome pets.

She would also like to build more partnerships between animal welfare agencies and shelters to share information and give people more options.