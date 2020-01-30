Coronavirus anxiety leaves Sask. with surgical mask shortage

Saskatoon and Regina drugstores have sold out of surgical masks — often used by flu sufferers, people with pulmonary issues and now by those worried about coronavirus.

"All I had was five boxes I was able to order last week. I got those yesterday and had one person who came in yesterday and got all five boxes," said Parth Patel, the owner of Victoria Park Pharmacy in Regina.

Michael Zaplitny, who is vulnerable to infection because of a recently diagnosed pulmonary condition, visited three Regina pharmacies trying to find masks.

"I discussed it with my wife who then jumped online to see what the possibilities were, and she found suppliers that you could order [from]," he said.

"They were expected for delivery in about 10 days, so we actually ordered some online."

Michael Zaplitny has a pulmonary condition and worries about contracting the virus. He visited three pharmacies in Regina but couldn't find a surgical mask. (Radio-Canada)

The situation is the same in Saskatoon. At NorDon Medical, a medical supply store, about 30 people have been calling each day recently looking for masks.

But some pharmacists say surgical masks aren't the only way to stave off the virus.

"With the recent coronavirus news we are seeing an increased demand [for surgical masks] and we are working to meet that demand," said Chris Chiew ​​​​​, general manager of pharmacy operations for London Drugs.

"We would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that frequent hand washing remains one of the most effective means of preventing the spread of any virus and staying home if you are sick."

London Drugs stores in Western Canada are also experiencing a shortage in "hand sanitizers and alcohol purchases," according to the statement released Friday.

Don't panic

On Thursday, a World Health Organization panel declared the ongoing coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

As of Tuesday, state media in China, where the novel coronavirus was first reported, were reporting 132 deaths and 5,974 confirmed cases. While cases have been reported in several other countries, including Canada, no one has died from the virus outside of China.

Despite the panic, 98 per cent of patients have survived the virus so far, according to a University of British Columbia professor.

"We deal with influenza on almost an annual basis, and influenza does kill several thousand Canadians a year," said Michael Curry, who is also an emergency room doctor.