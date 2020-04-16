Supreme Court will not hear La Loche shooter's appeal

The Supreme Court of Canada will not be hearing the case of the young man who went on a shooting rampage in La Loche four years ago.

As usual, no reasons were given in the court's statement released Thursday morning.

The long legal case is now over. It means Fontaine will now serve the full adult sentence — life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.

It also means details about the shooter can now be made public, including his name, Randan Fontaine. Fontaine was cousins with the first two people he killed that day, Dayne and Drayden Fontaine.

The memorial bench outside Dene High School in La Loche remains full of mementoes, placed there in remembrance of the victims and survivors of the 2016 school shooting. (Bridget Yard/CBC)

Fontaine was two weeks away from his 18th birthday when he murdered four people and injured seven others. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced as an adult.

He is now 22 and last year applied to Canada's highest court for leave to appeal his adult sentence.

His lawyer, Aaron Fox, had argued the sentencing judge failed to give proper consideration to the teen's cognitive and mental health issues.

One the worst school shootings in Canadian history, it sparked a national outpouring of sympathy. Vigils were attended by hundreds, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Assembly of First Nations Chief Perry Bellegarde and then Premier Brad Wall.