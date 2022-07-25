Saskatoon police ask for video footage as search for Dawn Walker and her young son intensifies

Saskatoon police are asking the public for video or dash-camera footage as they intensify the search for Dawn Walker and her seven-year-old son, Vinnie Jansen.

Walker, 48, who is well known in the Indigenous and literary communities, was last seen on Friday evening at a business on the 300 block of Owen Manor.

On Monday, RCMP located Walker's truck at Chief Whitecap Park, near the Riverside Country Club. Some of Walker's personal items were found nearby, but there was no trace of her or her child.

Police said Wednesday they seeking video of the park area between 6:30 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday.

On Tuesday night, friends, family and other supporters gathered at a park south of Saskatoon in support of Walker and her son.

People who know Walker say it's unlike her to leave without being in contact for long periods of time.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) organized a candlelight vigil to support Walker's family and to pray for her safe return.

Dozens of people gathered at Chef Whitecap Park near Saskatoon for a candlelight vigil in support of Dawn Walker and her missing son, Vinnie Jansen. (Yasmine Ghania/CBC)

"I just can't understand how something like that could [happen], how she could go missing with her son, Vinnie." said former senator Lillian Dyck, speaking at the vigil.

"No one should have to understand that. No one should have to go through this."

Walker has been chief of staff at the FSIN for almost 10 years. Also known as Dawn Dumont Walker, she's a well-known author in Saskatchewan and ran for the federal Liberal Party in Saskatoon in 2021.

"Dawn Walker fought each and every day and every month for missing and murdered indigenous women and girls, men and boys," said FSIN Vice-Chief Heather Bear.

"I lift her up. You know who she is and who she represents."

Saskatoon police say Dawn Walker (left) and her son Vincent Jansen haven't been seen since Friday. (Submitted by Saskatoon Police Service)

RCMP and Saskatoon police are leading a search, which has included underwater and surface teams that are currently searching the river. Saskatoon police have also brought out their plane to help in the search.

Volunteer searchers are being allowed to help, but police are asking anyone else to stay away from the area.

The FSIN says the organization is not ruling out foul play in the family's disappearance, although police said there is no indication of that so far.

"She wasn't and she isn't immune from our women going missing each and every day," said Bear. "That just saddens me."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-TIPS).