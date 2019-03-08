Skip to Main Content
Support for students, bus drivers offered after fatality in Saskatoon

Supports are being offered to students and bus drivers after a 15-year-old girl died from injuries sustained in collision last week.

Ashley Awasis was identified as victim in fatal collission

Police shut down a Saskatoon intersection Friday after a collision sent at least one person to hospital with serious injuries. (Don Somers)

A letter to families issued by Aden Bowman Collegiate Monday identifies Ashley Awasis, a Grade 10 student at Walter Murray Collegiate, as the victim of a traffic incident Friday.

Police said a 15-year-old girl died in hospital after a collision at the intersection of Second Street E and Clarence Avenue.

"Ashley previously attended Aden Bowman last year and has family who are a part of our school community," the letter issued by Aden Bowman read.

The letter encouraged people to contact support professionals and said additional supports from school counsellors will be available for students.

A statement from the Saskatoon Public School Division said all of their schools are staffed with counsellors full-time and additional supports to students would be provided where needed.

A spokesperson for Hertz Northern Bus said they couldn't go into detail about the incident, but said a bus driver that was involved in the incident bus and the drivers of two other buses in the area at the time of the collision have been offered grief counselling.

