Sunwing cuts half of remaining winter flights from Saskatoon

The misery continues for Sunwing customers in Saskatchewan, as the airline announced Wednesday it was cancelling more flights out of Saskatoon.

The cancellations equate to roughly half of the Sunwing flights planned to depart from Saskatoon this winter, according to a statement from Saskatoon's John G. Diefenbaker International Airport.

The airport said Sunwing informed it of the decision Wednesday morning, citing "extenuating circumstances."

"Although the airport is disappointed in Sunwing's decision to cancel some flights out of Saskatoon, we recognize it is necessary to provide guests with the experience they expect and deserve," the airport said.

Effective Feb. 5, 2023, Sunwing is cancelling weekly flights on Sunday from Saskatoon to Puerto Vallarta.

Effective Feb. 9, 2023, Sunwing is cancelling weekly flights on Thursday from Saskatoon to Los Cabos.

Effective Feb. 10, 2023, Sunwing is cancelling weekly flights on Fridays from Saskatoon to Mazatlán.

The only exception is for the Family Day weekend departure to Mazatlán on Feb. 17.

Latest in string of cancellations

The news comes a day after Sunwing slashed its remaining winter flights out of Regina.

In that announcement, Sunwing said it would be offering affected customers the ability to transfer vacation packages to to same-day departures from Saskatoon or other Canadian airports at originally booked pricing, pending availability.

The airline has previously cancelled all service in Saskatchewan between Dec. 29, 2022 through to Feb. 3, 2023.