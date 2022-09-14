3 people found dead in submerged vehicle in northern Sask.

RCMP say three people that had been missing have been found dead in a submerged vehicle in northern Saskatchewan.

In a release issued Wednesday afternoon, RCMP said they were told early Monday evening about a potential submerged vehicle off Highway 155 at the Beaver River Bridge, about 40 kilometres north of Green Lake, Sask.

They said responding officers found evidence that a vehicle had left the roadway and entered a body of water.

An RCMP underwater recovery team was called in and, on Tuesday, officers found the vehicle in the water.

The three people inside were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified them as Alyssa Durocher, 25, Morgan Boyer, 25, and Conrad McDonald, 31.

Earlier this week, Durocher and Boyer were reported missing by Big River RCMP. McDonald had also been reported missing by Saskatoon police.

In a release issued late Monday afternoon, Big River RCMP said Durocher and Boyer had last been seen in a vehicle early Saturday evening.

Saskatoon police said McDonald had last been seen early Sunday evening in the city.

The discovery of the submerged vehicle remains under investigation.

Meadow Lake and Green Lake RCMP are thanking the community members that provided help and support at the scene.