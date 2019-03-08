Woman escapes through window after being held hostage, beaten in northern Sask. community: RCMP

A woman had to escape through a window after she was held hostage and beaten at a home on Sturgeon Lake First Nation, police say.

Last weekend, RCMP received information a woman had been held for several hours and was assaulted at a house on the First Nation, about 30 kilometres northwest of Prince Albert, Sask.

The victim was finally able to escape through a window of the house, RCMP said.

Officers surrounded the house and a number of people tried to flee on foot and in a stolen vehicle.

Eleven people were arrested at the scene and charged with multiple offences, including aggravated assault, forcible confinement and participating in a criminal organization.

All of the accused made their first court appearances this week.