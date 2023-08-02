Study looks at whether targeted exercise before hip or knee surgery can help recovery

Five years ago, Pat Danyluk was diagnosed with osteoarthritis in both knees. It was so bad that she was on crutches.

Danyluk was a candidate for knee replacement when a co-worker told her about a program that's now part of a study at the University of Saskatchewan.

She signed up and, today, Danyluk is walking without crutches and says the pain is under control.

"I get to mow the lawn. I've got friends that can't. I got to go on really exciting holidays. I'm back to cross-country skiing," Danyluk said.

The program is based on a Danish weight training program and has since been adapted by physiotherapists at Saskatoon's Craven SPORT Services, which has been running it for about six years.

Now, U of S researchers are looking at whether targeted exercise pre-surgery can help patients recover faster from knee and hip surgery.

Brenna Bath, one of the lead researchers on the U of S study, said the program is focused on learning how to move in weight-bearing and functional ways. The aim is to manage the pain, strengthen some of the surrounding muscles and improve range of motion.

Brenna Bath is one of the researchers exploring the impact of targeted pre-surgery exercise and how it might help in recovery. (Rosalie Woloski/CBC News)

"We know it's been running for a number of years successfully and has been shown in other research to be effective for people with mild to moderate arthritis, osteoarthritis of the hip and knee," Bath said.

There was an initial study that looked at using targeted exercises for those who are on the path toward needing hip or knee replacements and seeing how beneficial it can be. Danyluk was a part of that study and has not needed surgery so far.

The new program that is aimed at helping people recover faster after hip or knee replacement surgeries is a beginner program that lasts for eight weeks.

It includes education, self-management techniques and supervised sessions. After the study, researchers will evaluate pain, functionality, quality of life and the perceived need to have surgery.

A University of Saskatchewan study is offering hope to those waiting on hip or knee surgery. Researchers are exploring the impact of targeted pre-surgery exercise and how it might help in recovery. (Rosalie Woloski/CBC News)

The program is looking for participants who are on the elective wait list for hip or knee replacements for 18 months or less and are able to go to Craven SPORT Services in the City Park neighbourhood twice a week.

"We do know that it is a degenerative disease and that it's going to keep on going. The only thing you can do is to get the pain under control, and I've been lucky that the program that I'm in has managed to do that," Danyluk said.

People who are interested in the program can call 306-966-6573 and leave a message with their name and contact information. They can also send an email to oaresearch@usask.ca.