Students switch to online learning on Fishing Lake First Nation after COVID-19 alert in region

Contact tracing for COVID-19 in east-central Saskatchewan has led a First Nation to switch to online learning for the time being.

On Wednesday, the principal of Chief Sabitawasis School on Fishing Lake First Nation made the decision to send all students home after contact tracing was ordered in the nearby communities of Foam Lake and Wynyard.

"We're just being very safe with how we're proceeding at school," said Principal Rhonda Kayseas.

All teachers will remain at school and each child will receive a laptop or desktop computer to work from home.

Kayseas said there were no known cases of COVID-19 on the First Nation, but became worried at the possibility of infection in the area.

Earlier this week, the Saskatchewan Health Authority warned the public that someone who was likely infectious had visited the Husky gas station in Foam Lake between 5 and 6 p.m. cST on Sept. 6, as well as the Wynyard A&W between 6 and 7 p.m CST.

"We're keeping our eyes peeled and our ears alert," Kayseas said.

It's not known when the school will return to classroom teaching.

Chief Sabitawasis School has 167 students.

Katseas said the school was ready for remote learning and will be getting the computers out by next week.

Parents are asked to call the school if they have more information.

Fishing Lake First Nation is about 170 kilometres northeast of Regina.