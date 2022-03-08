Strong winds, blowing snow wreaking havoc on Sask. highways

Strong winds and blowing snow have made highways across the province treacherous with many roads impassable and highways closed around much of Regina.

On Tuesday morning, Highway 1 was closed from Balgonie east to Whitewood and travel was not recommended east to Manitoba.

According to Saskatchewan's Highway Hotline, roads were hazardous this morning with zero visibility, icy and slippery sections and drifting snow.

Highways to the west and north of Regina was open, but travel was not recommended with wind gusts up to 70 kilometres an hour creating near zero visibility.

Donna Vigar works at the Co-op Borderland gas station in Broadview where about seven truckers spent the night hunkered down in their rigs after the highway closed.

"Not very nice out here," Vigar said.

"It's the visibility. Some spots, it's really, really bad."

Despite that, Vigar said she's still seeing some people trying to make their way down the highway, which is closed.

Travel was also not recommended on Highway 1 from Regina to Swift Current with travel down to one lane on parts of the highway and a semi blocking the westbound lane.

Bonny Campbell works at Route 36 Sales and Service in Willow Bunch.

Much of Highway 36 is closed south of Moose Jaw, including the stretch from Willow Bunch to Junction Highway 13. The Highway Hotline is reporting multiple vehicles are stuck on a hill following an accident on that road.

Campbell managed to make it into work because she lives across the street from the gas station, but said visibility is about half of normal and there is a lot of blowing and drifting snow.

"It melted here yesterday so it's like a sheet of rain with some ice on it then we've got the snow blowing," Campbell said.

Saskatoon reports slippery sections, Claypool Drive closed

Travel is also not recommended on Highway 11 to Saskatoon. That road is ice-covered and visibility is reduced.

Saskatoon police also closed Claypool Drive between Hampton Gate and Airport Drive due to blowing snow drifts and stuck vehicles.

Police said the snow and wind was creating icy conditions on freeways and streets across the city.

A news release said city crews were focusing on sanding Circle Drive and other major streets in the city. The release said strong winds can make it difficult to sand roads, as it doesn't stick on to the road.

Pedestrians were also warned to be cautious on sidewalks.

Drivers were warned to expect icy roads and reduced visibility. Motorists were warned to watch out for snow clearing and sanding equipment and stay two to three vehicle lengths behind other vehicles.