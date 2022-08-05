Tornado, hail, intense wind batter central Sask.

A tornado touched down near Witchekan First Nation, 90 kilometres northeast of North Battleford, Sask., on Thursday, Environment Canada confirmed.

There was also tornado warning issued in Meadow Lake. Environment Canada confirmed there was a funnel cloud present, but it did not touch down.

Farther northeast, in Big River First Nation, golf ball-sized hail came down.

Social media posts from Candle Lake, on the other side of Prince Albert National Park, show toonie-sized hail in the area, and trees came down not too far away at Emma Lake.

In the southern part of the province, Environment Canada confirmed there were 94 km/hr winds near Coronach.