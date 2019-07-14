Storm causes cancellation of Tim McGraw show Saturday night at Country Thunder

The Country Thunder Music Festival was disrupted by severe weather Saturday night and caused the cancellation of headliner Tim McGraw and his band.

Heavy rain, lightning and strong winds kicked up tents and rocked trailers at the Craven grounds.

"We made the decision at 8:37 p.m. to take Travis Tritt off the stage, clear the main concert bowl, get everybody into a sheltered area," said Country Thunder spokesperson Gerry Krochak.

Lightning streaks across the sky. (@tracey_sk/Twitter)

The storm did enough damage that made it impossible for McGraw to perform.

"There is a lot of gear that was badly damaged, a lot of water on the stage," Krochak said. "Some instruments were damaged and we had to make the difficult decision, but the only one that we could [to cancel].

"But people here were pretty understanding," he said, adding there were no reports of injuries.

Over the past 24 hours, RCMP responded to 46 calls, including arresting 10 people. RCMP investigated one assault and several disturbances and alcohol-related incidents.

They recommend anyone planning on attending Country Thunder today to use the SGI safe ride buses or other shuttle services because the wet conditions have made parking extremely limited.

While there is pooling in some areas, Krochak says the grounds are drying out and everything is a go for today, including headliner Chris Stapleton.

Sunday's schedule also features Steve Earle & The Dukes, The Road Hammers, Jimmie Allen and the Hunter Brothers.

Gates to the main concert bowl will open at 2 p.m. CST in anticipation of a 3 p.m. start.

"The show must go on,until Mother Nature says it can't," Krochak said.

Environment Canada says conditions are again favourable for more severe weather across southern Saskatchewan this afternoon and tonight.