Saskatoon company to partner with gov't to develop mental health app for farmers

The government of Saskatchewan is partnering with a Saskatoon-based company to create an application for farmers to help with their mental health and wellbeing.

The app, called "Avail," is set to compliment the government's Farm Stress Line, which was created to help farmers with mental health-related queries.

The app will help farmers track their mental health and potentially connect them with resources.

From 2018 to 2019, the Farm Stress Line doubled the number of calls it took from the previous year, a news release for the new app said. Those numbers have continued to climb into 2020.

"The Farm Stress line recorded 1,036 calls from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020. That's an increase from the 757 calls received in the 2018-2019 fiscal year," a statement from the ministry of agriculture said.

The app is being developed by Bridges Health, which was selected from a pool of applicants to the province-wide Innovation Challenge this spring, earning $10,000 and a 16-week partnership with the government.

App to be piloted fall 2020

In an emailed statement, the ministry of innovation said the app will be piloted in the fall of 2020 before it's available for wider downloading.

"The app is currently in development. It is our understanding Bridges may make a public call for testers in the next phase of development," the statement said.

Bridges Health vice president Leon Ferguson said he was honoured to work with the government and its partners to develop the app.

The minister responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan, Tina Beaudry-Mellor, said there are still stigmas associated with asking for help.

"Having access to an app in the privacy of one's own home will enhance the likelihood of people asking for help when they need it the most," she said in a government statement.

Minister of agriculture David Marit said he was looking forward to working with Bridges Health to customize an app for the agriculture industry.