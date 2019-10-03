Prince Albert comes together to find and return stolen specialized tricycle

A Saskatchewan family is thrilled and overwhelmed after the community of Prince Albert came together to ensure a specially designed tricycle stolen over the weekend was returned to its owners.

The tricycle was one of the ways 12-year-old Coraal Arcand got around and got exercised, as it was specially designed for the youngster, who has cerebral palsy. Her aunt, Anna Stene, said her heart sank when she realized the tricycle, which went missing sometime on Friday night, was gone.

"It was an ugly feeling," she said.

In an attempt to track down the tricycle, which cost roughly $3,400, she started to distribute posters with a picture of the three-wheeler to area businesses, including Buddy's Convenience.

They decided to take the search one step further, posting about the trike on the business's Facebook page and offering a $250 reward. The post reached roughly 35,000 people.

Three days after the tricycle had been stolen, a good Samaritan spotted a group of kids riding on it. They kicked the kids off the trike and reported it to the police.

On Monday night, the tricycle was returned to Coraal, Stene said.

"It was overwhelming," she said. "It felt really good that we have that back-up in our community and that everybody pulled together."

Sean Ross, who co-owns Buddy's Convenience with his fiancée, Kimberly Plante, said he knew the business had a good following on social media and said it was an obvious step for them.

"Customer service is our goal," he said. "Without our community, we couldn't do what we do. It just kind of goes hand-in-hand. It was a local girl that was having trouble, so we decided to help her out."

Ross said at one point, he may have been surprised by the outpouring of support from the community — but after the relationships they've established operating the store in Prince Albert, the support came as no surprise.

"I had no doubt that the bike was coming back," he said.

The Prince Albert Police Service said residents in the community regularly come out in force to assist the police whenever they can, calling the support from the community "heart-warming."

"This is just another example of how the public stepped up to share this information and put it out there," said Charlene Tebbutt, a public relations specialist with Prince Albert police.

"It was important to the family that the tricycle be returned, but it was also important to the community that this family wasn't at a loss for very long."