Man charged after Regina police recover stolen canoes

The case of the missing canoes has been cracked.

Regina police have charged 40-year-old Dion Michael Gale with break and enter, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, after an investigation into the theft of four canoes from the Regina Public School Board.



The theft is said to have taken place sometime between July 1 and Aug. 16 and was reported to police in mid-August.

Regina police were told a person had entered a Regina Public School Board compound located in the 200 block of Pasqua Street and taken the canoes.

The investigation continued until Wednesday, when members of the property crimes unit executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Smith Street.

Police say they found the four canoes and Gale was charged.

He's set to appear in Regina Provincial Court on the morning of Oct. 20.