Sask. teachers to begin job action Thursday, stopping extra-curricular activities

The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) announced Monday that teachers will begin job action. The announcement comes after about 10 months of bargaining talks with the provincial government.

Starting Thursday, teachers will show up no more than 15 minutes before the start of the school day and leave no more than 15 minutes after the end. They will not provide any extra-curricular or voluntary services. They will continue to supervise students during lunch and recess.

"We recognize that parents are going to be inconvenienced in the mornings, especially with some supervisory duties that occur in schools, and after the school day," said STF president Patrick Maze on Monday.

"Yet at the same point we know that this is an important issue. And teachers voted 90.2 per cent in favour of doing something in order to meaningfully address this."

Teachers in Saskatchewan have been without a contract since August 2019. The two sides were bargaining as recently as last week.

One major sticking point has been whether class size should be part of bargaining. Education Minister Gordon Wyant has previously said class size is not something the government should worry about.

In early February, more than 96 per cent of teachers took part in a sanctions vote, with 90 per cent of them voting in favour of a job action mandate.

The last sanctions vote was held in 2011, when the province's teachers went on strike for a day. A week later they went on strike for two days.