Sask. Teachers' Federation launches ad campaign as contract expires

The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) is launching a new advertising campaign criticizing the provincial government.

The teachers' contract expired Thursday and the two sides are negotiating a new one.

STF president Samantha Becotte said the union wants to draw attention to crowded classrooms, lack of professional resources and budget cuts.

"Our new ad demonstrates the challenges students face in underfunded classrooms, and how teachers are working hard to support them," Becotte said.

She said the issues are harming students' ability to learn and making life increasingly difficult for teachers.

"The premier and new education minister are keen to talk about their billion-dollar surplus, and growth that supposedly works for everyone. But their idea of growth isn't working for the schools and children of our province."

Becotte said Saskatchewan recorded the second-highest increase in student enrolment among provinces, while also seeing the second-largest decrease in per-student funding.

"You don't need to be a math teacher to see that this does not add up," Becotte said. "Students and their families deserve a government that is willing to work with their partners to find solutions, not one that will play politics with serious classroom issues."

Becotte is both a parent and a teacher. She said watching the kids struggle everyday is very concerning.

Last month, the Saskatchewan government put up billboards and digital ads across the province asserting average annual earnings of $92,000 for teachers, a claim that was contested by STF.

The ads also touted a proposed total combined seven per cent salary increase proposed by the government.

Becotte clarified that the STF advertisements were pre-planned and not a direct retort to the government's campaign.

She also said that bargaining discussions are temporarily suspended while STF waits for more information from the government to substantiate their claims about minimal increases in class sizes.