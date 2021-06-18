5 key questions heading into the Steven Rigby shooting inquest

The family of Steven Rigby is finally set to get answers about how he died in an altercation with Saskatoon police officers in December 2018.

"We have been kept in the dark for two-and-a-half years," said his sister, Melanie West.

A week-long coroner's inquest into Rigby's death begins Monday in Saskatoon.

Coroner's inquests are billed as fact-finding missions and typically occur after Saskatchewan Crown prosecutors have determined there was no criminal wrongdoing on the part of officers.

After hearing from approximately 17 witnesses, the six jurors will be asked to choose from one of five categories to determine Rigby's manner of death: homicide, suicide, accident, natural causes or "undetermined."

The inquest jury will also be tasked with making recommendations on how deaths like Rigby's can be prevented in the future.

According to medical documentation obtained by his mother, Rigby was committed, then released, from Saskatoon's Irene and Les Dubé Centre for Mental Health two days before the shooting. A doctor at the centre noted Rigby had recently threatened suicide by cop.

What we know about the incident

What little is known about Rigby's Dec. 22, 2018, confrontation with police comes from a Saskatoon Police Service news release issued at the time. Police called it an "officer-involved shooting," but basic details about the incident remain unclear to this day.

According to the release, "an adult male in distress ... was reported to be driving a vehicle heading toward Saskatoon while making threats to harm himself and law enforcement officers, and was in possession of a handgun."

RCMP used a tire deflation device to partially disable Steven's car on Valley Road, on the southwest edge of the city. Saskatoon officers "simultaneously responded to the scene."

Steven Rigby was the eldest of four siblings. He managed a telecommunications store in North Battleford and had a second home in Saskatoon. (Submitted by Carey Rigby-Wilcox)

"[Saskatoon Police] and RCMP members encountered the adult male who refused to comply with officer commands and fired his gun," the statement read. "Officers perceived a threat and engaged."

Rigby, 27, died after being taken to the hospital. Few other details were provided in a news conference with Police Chief Troy Cooper.

Saskatoon Police's major crimes unit investigated the shooting. An investigation observer, typically an ex-cop, was also tapped by the province to independently oversee the police investigation.

"I don't really have a clear understanding of one ounce of what happened that night," said Carey Rigby-Wilcox, Rigby's mother.

Here are five key things about the Steven Rigby incident that remain unclear to the public.

1. Did Rigby point his gun or shoot at police?

The police release stated that Rigby fired his gun, but not whether he did so in anyone's direction.

Rigby-Wilcox and her partner Richard were about a hundred yards away from the police scene that night, but with no view of Rigby and officers, she said.

Steven had spoken of suicide by cop to the family and they were tracking his phone, she said.

They also called 911, a decision Rigby-Wicox says she made to help her son but that she now regrets.

"Rich said, if any cops pull him over, he's going to shoot in the air but he won't hurt anybody. He's going to do suicide by cop," she said.

"Rich repeated that, and I repeated that, to 911."

Carey Rigby-Wilcox (right), Steven Rigby's mother, says she and other family members plan to attend the inquest. 'I'm going to watch and see and hear things that a mother shouldn't have to,' she says. (Supplied by Carey Rigby-Wilcox)

West said her brother knew how to use a gun safely.

"He was also had the biggest heart," she said. "So I absolutely do not believe he would have ever fired toward a police officer."

Rigby-Wilcox said she was told by the coroner's counsel — who will stick-handle the inquest — that Steven's encounter with police was captured on video.

It's unclear if video excerpts will be played during the inquest. Rigby-Wilcox had hoped to privately view the video beforehand, out of the public eye. As of Friday, that had not happened.

Rigby-Wilcox is not set to testify during the inquest but is willing to, she said.

2. Did officer shots fatally strike Rigby?

The police release stated Rigby fired his gun and that officers felt threatened and "engaged," suggesting they fired their own weapons.

In early 2020, CBC News asked the police service if officers had in fact shot and struck Rigby. Police declined to confirm.

"I have no idea how he was shot," Rigy-Wilcox said of her son.

Rigby-Wilcox said she was interviewed by police for hours after the shooting. She asked if Rigby shot anybody and if he shot himself, she said.

Police would not answer but said no officers were reported to be physically injured at the time, she said.

"I said, 'OK, good, because Steven wouldn't want that to happen.'"

Several Saskatoon police officers are set to testify later this week. (Guy Quenneville/CBC)

Rigby had friends on the force, she said.

Deputy Chief Mitch Yuzdepski, while not commenting specifically on the Steven Rigby incident, said officers naturally second-guess their decisions in tragic events.

"'Could this have gone differently? What could I have done differently?' And in many cases, that's beyond their control," Yuzdepski said. "They simply reacted and responded in a situation they are presented with."

3. Did Rigby shoot himself?

Rigby-Wilcox said the family was allowed to view his body one week after the shooting. His body was covered in a body bag up to his shoulders.

There were no visible signs of gunshot wounds to his head or neck, she said.

4. Did police have less-lethal options available to them?

Rubber bullets, Tasers and police dogs are among the tools available to police officers involved in high-risk situations, but it's unclear which of those options were on hand that night.

There were a lot of police vehicles at the scene, Rigby-Wilcox said.

According to the police release, the shooting happened at about 9:20 p.m. CST, long after sunset.

"They had so many lights," Carey-Rigby Wilcox said of police.

Vehicles line Valley Road at the site of the shooting the morning after. The shooting took place at about 9:20 p.m. CST on Dec. 22, 2018, according to police. (CBC News)

During his news conference, Police Chief Troy Cooper said Rigby had been in contact with several people by phone, including the police service's crisis negotiation team.

Chris Rhodes, a member of that unit — and the president of the union representing Saskatoon police officers — is among the approximately 17 witnesses expected to testify during the inquest.

Saskatoon police said they had been notified just before 8:00 p.m. CST that Warman RCMP were responding to a distressed Rigby.

What role the RCMP played in the ensuing confrontation, if any, remains unclear.

5. How much will Rigby's mental health treatment be discussed at the inquest?

For Rigby-Wilcox, it's important that the months-long lead-up to the shooting — during which Rigby struggled with mental health and addictions, and the family grew frustrated with his treatment in the provincial health system — be examined during the inquest too.

To what degree that will happen remains unclear.

Coroner's inquests typically hone in on the day of a person's death, so their scopes depend in part on the types of witnesses called and the questions asked by the lawyers representing different parties. Jurors can ask questions too.

Scott Spencer — the defence lawyer known for successfully representing Gerald Stanley, the man acquitted of second-degree murder in the death of Colten Boushie — will represent the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

Brian Pfefferle, another defence attorney based in Saskatoon, is representing Rigby-Wilcox.

The inquest begins at 10 a.m. CST Monday at the Saskatoon Inn and Conference Centre.

While open to the public, the event will be limited to 150 attendees due to the rules of Phase 2 of Saskatchewan's reopening plan.

