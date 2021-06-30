Need to see a psychiatrist? Wait in Sask. could be 6 to 12 months, inquest hears

A recent inquest into the police shooting death of a Saskatchewan man has shed light on how long it can take some patients in the province to see a psychiatrist outside the hospital.

Last week, six jurors at a coroner's inquest heard details about Steven Rigby, a mentally ill man who was fatally shot by police in 2018. The jury deemed Rigby's death a suicide. The inquest heard Rigby had spoken of provoking police to shoot him.

The week-long inquest also heard from psychiatrists about significant bottlenecks in Saskatchewan's health system — namely, the wait to see a psychiatrist.

Dr. Jason Wagner, a crisis intervention psychiatrist at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon, said the province has a shortage of psychiatrists.

Wagner said he refers people from the emergency department to a "rapid access" psychiatry clinic, with the goal of having them seen within two weeks.

Usually the wait extends to two months, he said.

Coroner's counsel Robin Ritter questioned whether that constitutes "rapid" access.

"Those people are doing the best that they can but there's just so much demand," Wagner responded.

A person referred to a psychiatrist by a family doctor today could wait six months, he said.

Dr. Monika Hooper, a private practice psychiatrist who previously worked at the Irene and Les Dubé Centre for Mental Health in Saskatoon, also testified at the inquest.

She said it can take three to 12 months for people to see some psychiatrists, and then two to six weeks for a followup appointment.

Jury recommends more training spots

Each doctor was asked to make suggestions on how to improve the system.

Wagner said while it's a complex issue, Saskatchewan could increase the number of psychiatry training spots it offers every year. That amounts to five to eight spots annually, he said.

At the end of the inquest, the jury picked up on Wagner's idea and formally asked the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the University of Saskatchewan to increase the annual training spots for psychiatrists. It was one of several recommendations touching on mental health in policing and the health system.

In a statement emailed to CBC News on Tuesday, the health authority said it appreciates the recommendations but said they were complex.

"We anticipate this review process will take at least a few weeks after we have received the [official coroner's] report; please feel free check back with us for an update."

Dr. Madhav Sarda, a child psychiatrist at the University of Saskatchewan, said he was pleased to see a recommendation focused on training.

He said the current wait times make it "abundantly clear" more psychiatrists are needed in the province.

But getting to that point is not simple, he said.

Dr. Madhav Sarda is a child psychiatrist at the University of Saskatchewan. (Submitted by Dr. Madhav Sarda)

Psychiatry requires years of hands-on practise under the direct supervision of working psychiatrists with knowledge in different subfields, and it can be challenging to recruit those working psychiatrists in the first place, he said.

"It's not just a matter of putting more psychiatrists in a room and going through some coursework or scaling up and having one teacher teach more people," Sarda said.

"In order to train more psychiatrists, you need to have more supervising psychiatrists to adequately train them."

Trainers 'get burned out'

Currently, that training is being shouldered by a small pool of people.

"People get burned out," Sarda said. "It's a lot of work to work as a psychiatrist and it's a lot of work to train more psychiatrists, even though everyone is very willing and very fortunate in this province that we have a very committed community faculty."

More funding for training is also needed, he said.

"That's probably the easiest thing to do, if there is a desire or will from the higher-ups to do so."

The jurors in the Rigby inquest made nine other recommendations, including a call for the Saskatoon Police Service to audit its crisis negotiation team. The RCMP and Saskatoon police were also asked to increase the availability of non-lethal weapons.

In an emailed statement, the Saskatoon Police Service said it thanked the jury "for their thorough consideration and thoughtful response."

The fact several recommendations focused on mental health "is reflective of the significance mental health and addictions have in policing," the statement said. "The recommendations will be useful as we plan for community needs."

Some of the recommendations were previously identified as priorities and work has already been done in advancing them, the police service added.

In its own emailed statement, the RCMP said the recommendations will be reviewed by Saskatchewan's criminal operations unit, which is responsible for "researching them thoroughly with all stakeholders."

"We take these recommendations seriously" and "welcome any opportunity to examine existing procedures and policies as they apply to front-line policing and police operations," RCMP said.

10 recommendations

Here are the recommendations made at the end of the Steven Rigby coroner's inquest:

1. To the Saskatoon Police Service and RCMP: Increase training and resources for centralized communications systems between Saskatoon Police Services and RCMP.

2. To the Saskatoon Police Service and RCMP: Task senior administrators and officers to audit and administer mental health training for officers and staff — for example, roles and responsibilities under the Mental Health Services Act.

3. To the Saskatoon Police Service and RCMP: Consider a mandatory and expedited (within one to two weeks) discussion/check-in of involved officers with a psychologist after a critical incident. Psychologists should also be included in critical incident debriefs.

4. To the Saskatoon Police Service and RCMP: Increase the number of psychologists on staff to assist with critical incidents.

5. To the Saskatoon Police Service: Increase training and availability of less-lethal weaponry.

6. To the Saskatoon Police Service: Task senior administrators and officers with investigating technological remote surveillance for improving site communication with Saskatoon police headquarters.

7. To the Saskatoon Police Service: Task senior administrators and the crisis negotiation team with auditing their procedures, roles and responsibilities as well as recording equipment for alternative means of recording voice calls in which standard equipment is not available.

8. To the Saskatchewan Health Authority and University of Saskatchewan: Increase annual training spots for psychiatrists.

9. To the Saskatchewan Health Authority: Increase allocated resources into centralizing health records with e-health for ease of access by physicians, psychologists and psychiatrists.

10. To the Saskatchewan Health Authority: Assess the viability of a program between social workers and the SHA in relation to educating and assisting individuals suffering from concurrent disorders on a needed basis.

If you're experiencing suicidal thoughts or having a mental health crisis, help is available.

For an emergency or crisis situation, call 911.

You can also contact the Saskatchewan suicide prevention line toll-free, 24/7 by calling 1-833-456-4566, texting 45645, or chatting online .

You can contact the Regina mobile crisis services suicide line at 306-525-5333 or Saskatoon mobile crisis line at 306-933-6200.

You can also text CONNECT to 686868 and get immediate support from a crisis responder through the Crisis Text Line, powered by Kids Help Phone.