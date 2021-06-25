Saskatoon psychiatrist wasn't surprised when co-worker discharged Steven Rigby, inquest hears

For more than two years, one question above all others has haunted the family of Steven Rigby:

Why did Saskatoon's Irene and Les Dubé Centre for Mental Health let him leave after it was noted he had tried to take his own life and recently spoken of what's commonly referred to as "suicide by cop?"

A coroner's inquest into Rigby's death — which happened two days after his release — is now one step closer to finding out.

Rigby, 27, was fatally shot by Saskatoon officers after he was seen pointing his gun at police on the night of Dec. 22, 2018, the inquest has heard.

After hearing from Saskatoon police members, RCMP officers and paramedics — people who were at the scene of Rigby's shooting — the focus of the inquest has shifted to the doctors who treated Rigby in the months and days before his shooting.

The inquest, which began on Monday, heard Thursday from Dr. John Wagner, a crisis intervention psychiatrist who committed Rigby to the Dubé mental health centre on Dec. 19 because he felt the man was at acute risk of suicide and had, according to his family, spoken of provoking police to shoot him.

Saskatoon police officers had brought Rigby to the emergency room at Royal University Hospital after he went on a bender at a hotel. Rigby was an alcoholic who suffered from anxiety and depression, according to his family.

Wagner, who assessed Rigby, didn't have a distinct memory of their interview and relied on his notes during his testimony. But he did remember Rigby's mother, Carey Rigby-Wilcox.

Carey Rigby-Wilcox and her son Steven Rigby. (Carey Rigby-Wilcox)

Rigby was ambivalent about treatment and resistant to being involuntarily admitted to the Dubé centre. His mother was worried about him — and specifically concerned "that he would die by suicide by cop or police-involved shooting," Wagner said.

Wagner concluded Rigby was at acute risk of suicide and might have an alcohol-induced depressive disorder, an alcohol use disorder and narcissistic personality traits. He also made note of a suicide attempt Rigby made in August 2018 and ultimately committed him to the Dubé centre.

"I don't think he appreciated some of the concerns about the risk to self," said Wagner, who was early in his career as a licensed psychiatrist in 2018. "I erred on the side of caution."

Such calls often cause a rift in the "therapeutic alliance" he's trying to build with a patient, he said.

"People get really mad at me, and I go from being their favourite psychiatrist to their worst sometimes."

A 2nd opinion

When one psychiatrist commits a person in Saskatchewan, a second must reassess the patient within 72 hours to determine whether they still meet the criteria for involuntary admission.

In Rigby's case, that was Dr. Monika Hooper.

After assessing Rigby on Dec. 20, Hooper approved his discharge from the Dubé centre. Rigby — who, as an adult, was free to make his own decisions — did not want to stay under a voluntary basis, the inquest heard.

Hooper — the final witness in the inquest — is slated to testify Friday morning.

Wagner said he doesn't remember being consulted by Hooper about the decision. Lawyers questioned him about Hooper's decision anyway.

"Standard practice at the time would involve the in-patient psychiatrist taking over care to review the notes, particularly the admission consults," Wagner said.

"She could certainly call me if she had any questions or concerns. I'm probably in the same room as her much of the day."

Robin Ritter, the coroner's counsel, asked Wagner what changes would need to be observed in a person in order to allow them to go.

"He would need capacity to make decisions about his treatment," Wagner said. "I'd like him to be able to have a discussion about the risks and benefits of staying in hospital versus going. And I'd like for him to be able to reason things out and to appreciate the risks of the different options."

Steven Rigby, 27, had spoken of provoking police to shoot him, his family says. He was released from a Saskatoon mental health centre two days before he was fatally shot by police. (Melanie West)

While Rigby seemingly suffered from an alcohol use disorder, he was not intoxicated when Wagner assessed him, Wagner said.

"It's generally not the practice to detain someone for the treatment of a substance abuse disorder, per se."

Wagner has had a chance to review Hooper's notes about Rigby, he said.

"Her assessment was that he had capacity for the relevant treatment decisions, including whether to stay in the hospital or not," he said.

"If someone has capacity to decide whether they want to remain in hospital, [we] can't keep them there."

Discharging doctor 'clearly upset' about death

After Hooper testifies, the six-person inquest jury will be asked to consider practical recommendations to prevent deaths like Rigby's from happening in the future.

Brian Pfefferle, the lawyer for Rigby's family, asked Wagner if, knowing what happened to Rigby, he was surprised that Rigby was discharged so quickly from the Dubé centre.

Wagner said he does not recall being particularly surprised and that he's been in Hooper's shoes himself.

"I have admitted people involuntarily and then discharged them the next day because things have evolved very quickly," he said.

"It really depends on each patient, each encounter."

Suicide risk can fluctuate over time, he added.

Police officers have testified that they were working under the knowledge Rigby was drinking and taking Valium at the time of the altercation. Some said they'd heard Rigby wanted to get into a shootout with police or provoke them into shooting him.

It's harder for a person to recover if they're drinking and have a psychiatric disorder, Wagner said.

"My understanding is that the risk of serious consequences and deaths is higher."

Wagner said that when Hooper learned of Rigby's death, "she was clearly upset. As was I.

"We did our best to console each other."

If you're experiencing suicidal thoughts or having a mental health crisis, help is available. For an emergency or crisis situation, call 911. You can also contact the Saskatchewan suicide prevention line toll-free, 24/7 by calling 1-833-456-4566, texting 45645, or chatting online .

You can contact the Regina mobile crisis services suicide line at 306-525-5333 or Saskatoon mobile crisis line at 306-933-6200.

You can also text CONNECT to 686868 and get immediate support from a crisis responder through the Crisis Text Line, powered by Kids Help Phone.