Sask. Star Wars super-fan with 25K-item collection excited for final instalment in Skywalker saga

It's a big week for Ryan Johnson.

After years of waiting, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is finally in theatres. After more than 40 years worth of films, the story of the Skywalker family is, apparently, coming to a close.

Johnson, owner of what he believes is the largest collection of Star Wars memorabilia in the entire country, can't wait to see it.

"I'm looking forward to it," said Johnson (no relation to the director of The Last Jedi) from his home in Moose Jaw, Sask. "It'll be a good show."

Johnson's collection is massive. He now owns well over 25,000 unique Star Wars items. He had to build an addition onto his house to store it all.

"I enjoy it. I find great joy when I find something I don't have or I stumble across something."

Ryan Johnson's Star Wars collection outgrew his small house in Moose Jaw, Sask., long ago, Bonnie Allen reports. 1:57

His search for Star Wars memorabilia has crossed the globe and he's made numerous friends during his searches.

"I love that people know who I am," he said.

"It's amazing who remembers your name. I've been in the most random places and we're talking about Star Wars and someone goes, 'Are you that guy?'"

One of his prized possessions is a Boba Fett reproduction figure that fires a missile. Famously, the Boba Fett figure was promised to shoot a missile, but that feature was recalled due to choking concerns.

"It's one of my favourite pieces, because to me, that was a piece I was disappointed when I got in the mailer box that didn't do anything," he said.

Johnson's collection is so huge, most of it stays in storage. Only about a quarter of his figures are actually on display.

"About once a year, I'll go through and I'll dust the figures," he said.

Johnson said it's a fun hobby to have, mainly because new toys keep coming out.

"You just kind of keep chasing and this is about 40 years of chasing things."