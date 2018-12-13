Stanley Mission, Sask., lifts COVID-19 outbreak status on health centre

A health centre in northern Saskatchewan has officially had its outbreak status lifted.

On Thursday, the Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA) announced that 28 days had passed since the last case that had been linked to the Stanley Mission Health Centre.

"It would have been a different story if people had not followed the health advice provided to them," said Lac La Ronge Indian Band Chief Tammy Cook-Searson.

"The precautions that were placed in the community were also a huge part in containing the spread."

An outbreak was declared at the health centre after six people in the small reserve tested positive for COVID-19.

When that happened, the community brought in a nighttime curfew and blocked the road, limiting the people who could enter or leave the community.

Now, people who live in Stanley Mission are allowed to leave the community, although anyone from outside communities must have an appointment before visiting.

"Everybody came together," Cook-Searson said.

"It was just a collaboration of everyone working together and just making sure that every community member was safe and the ones that had COVID-19 and their direct contacts really stayed put."

In total, the community managed to limit the spread of the virus to nine people.

However, another Lac La Ronge Indian Band Community — the Little Red River reserve — is still dealing with the effects of COVID-19.

The community has 14 active cases of the disease, and the community is trying to limit the spread.

"They're still continuing to do contact tracing," said Cook-Searson.

"We are continuing to work closely with Prince Albert Grand Council, Northern Intertribal Health Authority and the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the community leadership there."

The NITHA region — which includes the Prince Albert Grand Council, Meadow Lake Tribal Council, Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation and Lac La Ronge Indian Band — currently has 51 active cases of COVID-19. 187 people have recovered.