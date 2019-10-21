Standoff on Big Island Lake Cree Nation ends peacefully

RCMP have charged a man with second degree murder after a standoff on the Big Island Lake Cree Nation.

Pierceland RCMP said more than 30 officers from various detachments descended on the First Nation Sunday afternoon after a man barricaded himself in a residence.

A male in the house eventually surrendered peacefully on Sunday night.

RCMP have charged 38-year-old Jonathan Dufraine with second degree murder.

Dufraine was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in relation to the death of Zane Kiseyinewakup, which occurred on Oct. 2 in Big Island Lake Cree Nation.

Big Island Lake Cree Nation is about 17 kilometres north of Pierceland.