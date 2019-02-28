New
Stalled train blocking multiple Saskatoon intersections
A train has stalled and is blocking multiple intersections across Saskatoon's west side.
CP Rail working to move train but unclear when problem will be resolved.
Police say CP Rail workers are trying their best to get things moving, but there's no indication when it will be resolved.
Nearly a dozen intersections are affected.
The delays begin at the intersection of Avenue W and 11th St. and stretch all the way to Avenue C and Jamieson Street.
The full list of blocked intersections include:
- Ave W & 11th St
- Ave P & 17th St
- Ave N & 20th St
- Ave K & 20th St
- Ave I & 20th St
- Ave H & 22nd St
- Ave F & 23rd St
- Ave D & 23rd St
- Ave C & Jamieson St