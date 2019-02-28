Stalled train blocking multiple Saskatoon intersections

A train has stalled and is blocking multiple intersections across Saskatoon's west side.

Police say CP Rail workers are trying their best to get things moving, but there's no indication when it will be resolved.

Nearly a dozen intersections are affected.

The delays begin at the intersection of Avenue W and 11th St. and stretch all the way to Avenue C and Jamieson Street.

The Saskatoon Police Service sent this map with the location of the stalled train and blocked intersections highlighted in yellow. (Saskatoon Police Service)

The full list of blocked intersections include: