Staff at care home in Saskatoon say company, province ignored flight risk warnings for disabled child

The Saskatoon Police Service switchboard began lighting up with 911 calls about a naked little boy wandering the parking lot at the Lawson Heights Mall around 5 a.m. CST on June 2.

Workers at the Tim Hortons in the parking lot gave the eight year old refuge and solace. Police described him as "non-verbal and cognitively delayed."

They had no idea where the boy had come from, or the identity of his caregivers.

It was more than three hours before the boy's caregivers came forward. They learned he was missing through media reports asking for the public's help.

The boy had crawled out a window at a residential care home owned by CBI Health Group, an Ontario company with more than 70 such homes across the country.

Staff at the home say this is not the first time the boy has fled. They say they are now speaking out because they fear for his safety. CBC is not naming them because the company has instructed them not to publicly discuss what happened.

The staff members say they are frustrated because they raised their concerns first with CBI management and then with the Ministry of Social Services.

"This incident could have been prevented a long time ago. We have been saying this would happen since the day we got the child in our care. We've gone through the proper channels, still nothing has changed," said one worker.

"Enough is enough."

CBI Health Group runs a half-dozen houses in Saskatoon, offering both transitional and permanent care for disabled individuals. It also operates five health centres in the city that offer rehabilitation services.

CBI declined requests for an interview.

The little boy was in this parking lot at 5 a.m. CST. (Dan Zakreski/CBC)

The staff members say they had to rescue the boy from the South Saskatchewan River in September 2019 when he took off while on an escorted trip.

After that, staff requested that he be outfitted with a special tracking bracelet that could not be removed. They say the company "did not even take it into consideration."

They also asked for more locks on the house doors, as the boy had figured out how to open the existing locks. Again, they say the company "claimed they could not add anymore."

They say that in February of this year, the boy escaped the home in his underwear and had to be pursued by staff. After this incident, staff went directly to the Ministry of Social Services.

A Child and Protective Services case worker came to the home, briefly spoke with the manager and then left without even examining the home, staff said.

After Tuesday's incident, the boy was returned to the home. Staff say he is now under 24-hour supervision and is in a different bedroom.

They are still concerned that nothing will change.

Officials with the Ministry of Social Services said they are not able to discuss details around a specific client, but Mitch Tremblay, executive director of Community Services with the ministry, confirmed it has numerous contracts with CBI.

"Services provided include everything from short-term care options in the community for vulnerable children and youth in the care of the Ministry of Social Services to group-home living options and day programming for adults with intellectual disabilities," he said in an email.

"We have very stringent requirements for operators of community-based and group homes across our program areas that speak to all aspects of ensuring the safety and well-being of the people being provided care. We take a collaborative approach with funded organizations to identify and appropriately address any issues that may arise."

Total funding to CBI in the 2020-21 provincial budget estimates is $3.7 million through child and family programs and $6.03 million for residential and vocational services through disability services.